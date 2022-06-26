Neetu Kapoor goes 'from the reel to the real world with her loves' Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; PIC

Neetu Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie JugJugg Jeeyo. The actress has made her comeback onto the big screen with this multi-starrer and indeed has been getting praises for her acting in it. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. Well, today the veteran actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her loves and that is non-other than her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. The trio look lovely and make for a perfect snap.

In the picture, we can see Neetu Kapoor looking glamourous in a yellow suit that she chose to accessorize with a heavy necklace. Neetu is all smiles as Riddhima sits beside her and poses stylishly in a beige-coloured outfit. Ranbir stands behind his mother and sister and can also be seen with a bright smile. He too seems to be dressed in a beige-coloured kurta. Sharing this picture, Neetu wrote, “From Reel to Real world !! My loves”.

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front Neetu Kapoor’s film JugJugg Jeeyo has just released and fans are loving it. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor he has two major releases coming up. He will be seen in Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The trailer of the film was recently released and fans cannot wait to watch the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Ranbir Kapoor also has Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. This Ayan Mukerji directorial’s trailer was also released recently and it has created a lot of hype. For the unversed, Brahmastra marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor found love on the sets of the film and got married in April this year.

