Neetu Kapoor reportedly got emotional at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi ceremony; Find out why

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities began on April 13 with Mehendi ceremony. The paparazzi spotted many guests including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu, Riddhima, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni, and others arriving at their house for the ceremony. Post the ceremony Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor put the speculations to rest as they confirmed that Ranbir and Alia will be marrying tomorrow, i.e. April 14. As per the latest reports, we hear that Neetu Kapoor, who was missing her husband, Rishi Kapoor got emotional during the Mehendi ceremony.

A source present at Alia-Ranbir’s Mehendi ceremony revealed to India Today that Neetu Kapoor got teary-eyed as she recalled the memories of her own Mehendi and engagement ceremony with Rishi. The reports also state that Neetu and Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, were spotted bonding and both the family members clicked tons of photographs today. Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her engagement day with Rishi Kapoor. Sharing the memories the veteran actress wrote, “Fond memories of baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979.”

Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with updates on Alia-Ranbir’s wedding. The couple will tie the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding in the presence of friends and family. Ranbir and Alia's Haldi ceremony will reportedly begin at 9 am tomorrow, followed by chooda ceremony. Celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, etc are expected to attend the much-awaited wedding of Bollywood.

Post their wedding, Alia Bhatt will continue to work on her upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. While Ranbir Kapoor will resume shooting for Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding date, venue, guest list, Mehendi details: All you need to know about it

