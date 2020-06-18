Neetu Kapoor is grateful to daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for gifting her a button like pup; See PHOTO

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to give a glimpse of her gift from daughter Riddhima Kapoor and well, it is all the cuteness you need to see today.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been mother 's constant support post veteran 's demise. Riddhima has been living with her and together, they have been trying to keep up with the tough times that they have been going through. Time and again, they keep sharing photos on social media about what is up with them and the latest update is definitely the cutest of all.

Neetu Kapoor shared a photo of hugging a pup, who she seems to have named Doodle and thanked her daughter for bringing it to her. Riddhima too, dropped a comment and said just how cute is that pup and we cannot agree more. Many others dropped their comments and sent out love to her and the pup. Karisma Kapoor too, couldn't help but go all hearts over the photo, much like us.

Meanwhile, Riddhima did an AMA session on social media recently and she got talking about a lot of things, including brother . While she went on to reveal how both of them fight a lot, even at this age, she was also asked about the health of her mother and she went on to say, "We derive strength from each other- we are well" Both Riddhima and Neetu Kapoor, keep sharing throwback photos from time to time as they reminisce late actor Rishi Kapoor and send him some love.

