Neetu Kapoor grooves to 'The Punjaabban' song with Riddhima, Manish Malhotra; Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar REACT

Manish Malhotra on Friday shared a reel on his Instagram in which he was seen grooving with Neetu Kapoor on the ‘Nach Punjaabban’ song of her upcoming release ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and designer Surily. In the video, all four were seen imitating the hook step of the song with powerpacked energy. Mentioning Karan Johar in the caption, the fashion designer wrote: "Karan this one’s for You. Friday night live with Ours Punjaban ... "

While Manish and Neetu are twinning in black, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wore a grey shimmery top with black pant. Meanwhile, replying to the post, Karan dropped a number of clapping and red heart emojis in the comment section and wrote: “Fab.” However, Varun Dhawan, who will also be seen in the film, wrote: “You should have become a hero.” Saba Pataudi also dropped several red heart emojis in the comments.

Click here to see Manish’s video:

Helmed by Raj Mehta, ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ revolves around two couples from two different generations and their post-marriage issues. “Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story is in completely different space. ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source had told Pinkvilla. The trailer of the family drama has opened to rave reviews. Also starring Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul, JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24 this year.

The comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.