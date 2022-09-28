Neetu Kapoor has a special wish for her ‘Shakti Astra’ Ranbir Kapoor as he turns a year older
Neetu Kapoor shared an unseen picture with Ranbir Kapoor to wish him on his birthday.
It is a day of celebration in the Kapoor household today as it is Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. Social media is buzzing with wishes for the rockstar and fans are showering love on the Brahmastra star. But, the one special wish that is beyond every other wish is of his mother, Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress shared an unseen picture with her son and wrote a special note for him wishing him on his special day. In her post she even mentioned that she misses Rishi Kapoor.
Neetu Kapoor’s birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor
Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her looking lovely in a yellow kurta which she paired with a white palazzo. The actress sat on a stool as Ranbir Kapoor stood behind her. She leaned on his son who looked dapper in a black and white striped tee which he paired with dark-coloured cargo pants and a denim jacket. Both of them smiled in the picture. Sharing this cute image, Neetu wrote, “This has been quite an milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra 🫶#bestfriend #strength.”
Check out Neetu Kapoor’s post:
Neetu Kapoor’s work front
Neetu Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to announce a new project and revealed that she will be collaborating with Sunny Kaushal for a feature film. It will also feature Shraddha Srinath in the lead. The yet-to-be-titled movie is a story about a coming-of-age story that will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. The film will see Neetu and Sunny play mother and son.
Ranbir Kapoor’s work front
Ranbir Kapoor has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor.
