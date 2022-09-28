Neetu Kapoor has a special wish for her ‘Shakti Astra’ Ranbir Kapoor as he turns a year older

It is a day of celebration in the Kapoor household today as it is Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. Social media is buzzing with wishes for the rockstar and fans are showering love on the Brahmastra star. But, the one special wish that is beyond every other wish is of his mother, Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actress shared an unseen picture with her son and wrote a special note for him wishing him on his special day. In her post she even mentioned that she misses Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor’s birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her looking lovely in a yellow kurta which she paired with a white palazzo. The actress sat on a stool as Ranbir Kapoor stood behind her. She leaned on his son who looked dapper in a black and white striped tee which he paired with dark-coloured cargo pants and a denim jacket. Both of them smiled in the picture. Sharing this cute image, Neetu wrote, “This has been quite an milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra 🫶#bestfriend #strength.” Check out Neetu Kapoor’s post: