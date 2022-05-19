Neetu Kapoor has a quirky wish for Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s wedding anniversary

Neetu Kapoor is often at her A-game when it comes to social media, and her wish for Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s wedding anniversary. For the unversed, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita, who have been together for 49 years, are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. On this special occasion, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram space and wished the couple.

A few hours back, the actress took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a picture of Mr and Mrs Kapoor together. Sharing she photo, she penned a wish that read, “@kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor (red heart emojis) Pettt I have loved you since years my love for Anil has just started (starry faced emoji, laughing emoji) #jugjuggjeeyo”.

Neetu Kapoor wishes Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor on wedding anniversary

For the uninitiated, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be sharing screen space in Raj A Mehta’s family drama Ju Jugg Jeeyo. Apart from them, the film also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. A few days back, the first poster of the film was launched, leaving netizens excited. Dharma Productions took to their Twitter handle to share the motion poster of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. They also shared a video consisting of 3 posters featuring Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. They were all dressed in white. The film is slated to hit theatres on the 24th of June, 2022.

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point about love, but with ample of humour. Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story is in a complete different space. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu.”

