Neetu Kapoor heartily REACTS to fanart with Ranbir, Alia Bhatt and Rishi Kapoor; PIC

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Tinseltown's darling couple tied the knot on April 14th at the Vastu residence of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor in Bandra, Mumbai, after dating for five years. The couple's wedding was a small affair with only their closest family and friends in attendance. Ranbir and Alia's wedding was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others. However, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir's late father and iconic actor, was not present at his son's celebrations. Thus, recently, a fan created a beautiful fanart with Ranbir, Alia, Neetu and Rishi and it was absolutely heartwarming. Now, Neetu Kapoor reacted to the art.

In the art, we could a cartoon version of bride and groom Alia and Ranbir standing regally with Neetu and Rishi. The art was absolutely impeccable and brought out a lot oWhile the world has separated Kapoor household’s man of the house, fans with their art reunited the whole family. Neetu Kapoor sweetly shared the fanart on her Instagram story and cutely added heart emojis.

Take a look at the Neetu's story HERE

A while back, another fan had beautifully created a full family fanart. Now, in a heartwarming video shared by a fan, it shows the late Rishi Kapoor photoshopped in Ranbir and Alia's wedding picture featuring Neetu, Bharat Sahni (Riddhima's husband), Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhat. The user shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "Now the frame is complete.” This sweet gesture caught the eyes of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as they reposted the video on their social media and expressed gratitude. Riddhima wrote, “Love this edit. Thank you for sharing."

