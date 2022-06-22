Neetu Kapoor on her bond with mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor: I miss her more than Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is someone who wears her heart on her sleeves and says things like they are. She is never someone who never minces her words, and her candid and honest persona is adored by fans. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, which will mark her comeback to the silver screen after several years. Amid promotions for the Raj A Mehta directorial, she joined a news portal for a candid chat, where she opened up about her relationship with mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor among other things.

In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Neetu Kapoor stated that she had an ‘outstanding’ relationship with her mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. She expressed that she misses her MIL the ‘maximum’, even more than she misses her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor. She said, “Someone was asking me, how I managed to have such a good relationship with my mother-in-law. Today I miss my mother-in-law the maximum. I miss her more than my husband. I miss my husband because I don’t have a companion. I miss how we both used to go out for lunches, we’d travel. Now whom do I make these plans with. But my relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. I would call her and go, ‘your son said this, did that’ and she would say, ‘your husband…,’ and I’d say ‘woh tumhara beta hai…,’ and we used to fight like that.”

Neetu Kapoor further shared that her father-in-law, the legendary Raj Kapoor, would say, “ghar mein dusri Krishna aa gayo hai!” Terming her mother-in-law, a beautiful and radiant woman, Neetu said that they had a very easy relationship, which she misses.

Meanwhile, talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the family dramedy features Neetu Kapoor with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli. The film is all set to hit cinemas on the 24th of June.

