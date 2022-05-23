Neetu Kapoor on her comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo: Rishi Kapoor is going to be extremely happy

Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo. The Raj A Mehta family entertainer has been one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Neetu Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the movie. The veteran actress was last seen in the 2013 film Besharam, where she featured alongside the late actor and her husband Rishi Kapoor and their son Ranbir Kapoor. At the trailer launch yesterday, Neetu Kapoor expressed her feelings about being back on the silver screen and said that Rishi Kapoor would be extremely happy for her.

Neetu Kapoor on her comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo

At the trailer launch, Neetu Kapoor said that the film has helped her come out of the circumstances she was going through, referring to her husband’s demise. She thanked her producer Karan Johar, director Raj A Mehta, and the entire cast for their support. She further expressed that the film is extremely special for her and that she is proud of it.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor further added, “I can't be thankful to anyone more than you Karan. You're the one who pushed me, told me that I have got to work. That has been the best decision for me. I'm sure he (Rishi) is going to be extremely happy. This movie is always going to be special because I'm coming back to Hindi films.”

Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu”. To note, JugJugg Jeeyo will be out in the theatres on June 24 this year.

