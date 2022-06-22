Neetu Kapoor on her equation with Ranbir Kapoor: When I’d have any problem, I called my mother-in-law or son

Ranbir Kapoor has been a family man and he makes sure to stand strong with his loved ones in times of need. Besides, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor doesn’t miss out on a chance to spend quality time with his family and pics of their happy moments are a treat to the fans. Recently, Ranbir made the headlines after Neetu Kapoor spoke about her equation with the Rockstar actor. During her interaction with Indian Express, Neetu shared that Ranbir has been her comfort place and she calls him whenever she is any problem.

The senior actress also recalled how she would often complain to Ranbir about Rishi Kapoor and confide in her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor. “Wherever I’d be in the world, I’d be like, ‘your dad, your dad, your dad..,’ because with me it is like if I say things out, I feel happy, whereas if something is troubling me from within, I feel very heavy inside. So, I had to tell somebody, and it used to be my mother-in-law and Ranbir and he would ask, ‘acchha mom, kya karna hai aapko?,’ and that would be enough for me to feel relaxed,” Neetu was quoted saying.

Interestingly, the Kapoors recently had a new addition in the family after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 this year. So when Neetu was quizzed if she gets a feeling about her son being married now, to this she replied saying nothing has been changed after Ranbir’s wedding. Neetu asserted that she doesn’t get the feeling of Ranbir being married as he aces the art of balancing his love. “He doesn’t go all ‘mom mom mom,’ he may call me once in five days and ask, ‘aap thik ho na?’. For him to ask me this is enough,” she added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neetu Kapoor is set to hit the screens after nine years with JugJugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead and is slated to release on June 24 this year.

