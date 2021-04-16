Neetu Kapoor highlights the importance of wearing masks during COVID pandemic with HILARIOUS post; Take a look

Neetu Kapoor, who will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is winning hearts with her recent Instagram post about wearing a mask.

The second wave of COVID 19 has hit the nation and is taking a massive toll on the country’s healthcare infrastructure. The cases are rising significantly and it is high time the citizens feel responsible for their actions. And while the organisations are taking strict actions to curb the widespread of this deadly virus, our Bollywood celebrities are also making sure to raise awareness about wearing masks and maintaining social distance in any way they can. In fact, many of these celebs have been sharing hilarious memes on social media to raise awareness.

Amid this, also did her part and is breaking the internet with her funny post regarding the same. The veteran actress shared a hilarious conversation between ‘Yama Dharmaraj’ and ‘Chitragupta’ and highlighted the importance of wearing a mask in order to save one’s life. In fact, the Do Dooni Chaar actress also shared a sticker of a mask in her story to emphasise how important it is to wear a mask during the crisis situation of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post:

For the uninitiated, Neetu was also diagnosed with coronavirus in December last year while she was shooting for , Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Recalling her batter with the deadly virus, the veteran actress told Mid Day, “Though one should never get COVID, but if you get it, deal with it and take good care of yourself. If I can recover at my age, others can too.”

