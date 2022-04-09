Neetu Kapoor hopes to share 'outstanding' relationship with Alia Bhatt, just like her own with Krishna Raj

The world wants to know everything about the soon-to-be-married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt amid the buzz about their wedding next week. Now, Ranbir's mom and actress Neetu Kapoor has spoken up in a recent chat about her equation with soon-to-be daughter-in-law Alia. In a chat, Neetu recalled how she and her own mother-in-law, Late Krishna Raj Kapoor shared an 'outstanding' relationship. Neetu hoped to have a similar kind of relationship with her soon-to-be bahu Alia.

In a chat with Etimes, Neetu praised Alia and hoped that she and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also have an equation like her own with the late Krishna Raj. She remembered how her own mother-in-law used to be a friend and that she loved her more than her own son Rishi Kapoor. Citing the same, Neetu hoped she and Alia would also share the same equation. Neetu also praised Alia at a recent event for Dance Deewane Juniors and revealed that she is a fan of her work. Ranbir's mum, however, did not reveal the wedding date.

Talking about her equation, Neetu told Etimes, "I hope I do when they get married and I want to. My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son and I know it. We were friends and spoke about everything under the sun. In fact, I would complain about my husband to her (laughs!). We were very open. I hope I have the same equation with Alia because she is outstanding and amazing."

Meanwhile, as per the latest, Ranbir and Alia are all set to marry each other at their house Vastu in Pali Hill. The pre-wedding functions, as Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you, will take place at RK house in Chembur. An India Today report of the couple heading to Africa for a honeymoon were recently going viral on social media.

