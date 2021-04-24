Neetu Kapoor introduces Alia Bhatt's cat Edward as a 'new friend'; Says 'friendship that started with a wink'

Ranbir Kapoor's mom and senior star Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of her new friend and it is none other than Alia Bhatt's cat, Edward. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star befriended the feline and penned a post about her new friend.

While and her boyfriend are currently vacationing in the Maldives, the Brahmastra star's mom and senior star has made a new furry friend and it has a connection with the Raazi actress. Neetu, who has been quite active on social media over the past few days, shared a life update on her handle on Saturday and introduced her new friend, a white cat. Well, no surprises for guessing that the cat was none other than Alia's pet, Edward.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu shared a glimpse of the feline as she befriended it. In the photo, we could see Alia's cat Edward winking at the camera and well, it seems that its friendship with Neetu began this way. The senior star also mentioned the same on her Instagram story and left fans in awe. Sharing the photo of Alia's cat, Neetu wrote, "My new friend Edward. Friendship that started with a wink." She added a cat, wink and double pink hearts emoticon on the photo.

The cute photo seemed to have given Alia, Ranbir and Neetu's fans a glimpse of Edward and senior star's friendship. Several fan clubs of the actors shared the same photo on social media handles.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir jetted off to the Maldives a few days back after having completely recovered from COVID 19. Neetu has been sharing updates about her life on social media and recently on Earth Day, she shared a beautiful photo of herself with an important message about nature. The senior star is all set to return to the big screen with , Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt shares an impromptu selfie with her furry friend Edward & we are all hearts for them

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×