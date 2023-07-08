Neetu Kapoor is having a blast on her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima in Italy; These PICS are proof

Neetu Kapoor turned 65 on July 8. The veteran actress celebrated her birthday with her family in Italy. She had kick-started her birthday week in Italy with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family. Ranbir Kapoor also jetted out of India recently to surprise her mother on her birthday. A while ago, Riddhima Kapoor shared some adorable pictures from her mother's birthday celebration in Italy.

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her birthday in Italy

Just a few hours ago, Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful family picture. In the picture, Neetu, Ranbir, and Riddhima can be seen together posing for the camera as they celebrated the 65-year-old actress's birthday. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Just the “Three” of us building castles in the sky #portofino IT ."

Neetu wore an all-black outfit and sported black sunglass. While the Brahmastra actor opted for a casual look and his sister looked stylish in a pink tee and jeans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Riddhima shared some cute pictures with her mother. In one of the pictures, she posted a beautiful mother-daughter moment by showing their hand bracelets. Another picture showed Riddhima back-hugging her mother in an adorable way.

On the other hand, Neetu also shared some photos from her birthday celebrations. She penned a beautiful message and said that she missed her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt in the celebrations. She wrote, "Beautiful cherished day (red heart and heart eyes emojis) missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves ) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii." Reacting to the post, Alia wrote, "Love youuuuu (red heart emojis)."

Meanwhile, Neetu was last seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. She is set to feature in the film Letters To Mr Khanna with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebration in Italy with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor-VIDEO