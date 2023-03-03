Neetu Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, and others serve looks as they attend an event: See PICS

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, one of the most popular fashion designer duos of Bollywood recently held a special event in Mumbai on March 2, Thursday, as they launched their latest collection 'Mera Noor Hai Mashoor'. The grand launch event, which was held at a renowned star hotel in the city, has been garnering attention with the presence of some of Bollywood's most loved stars including Jaya Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Babil Khan, Huma Qureshi, Sussanne Khan, and many others.

The Hindi film industry's much-loved senior actresses, Jaya Bachchan and Neetu Kapoor made a special appearance at the launch of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's new collection. The actress-MP, who was accompanied by her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, made a very rare appearance in front of the paparazzi and posed for pictures. Jaya Bachchan looked lovely in a lemon-yellow kurta with chikankari work, which she paired with a pair of white trousers. She completed her look with a matching scarf, a layered crystal necklace, and matching earrings, and a free hairdo.

Neetu Kapoor, who attended the grand event, looked beautiful as always in a white embroidered kurta with intricate hand embroidery and mirror work. The Juggjugg Jeeyo actress paired her kurta with a heavily embroidered matching dupatta. Neetu Kapoor completed her look with a dual-tone statement necklace and matching earrings, and a pair of silver heels.

Check out the pictures from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's event below:

Neha Dhupia, who attended the event with hubby Angad Bedi, looked pretty in a dual-toned pink ruffle gown, which she teamed up with a top knot and statement accessories. Angad, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black jumpsuit, which he paired with a golden printed jacket and kohled eyes. Babil Khan, the budding actor opted for a daring choice, as he attended Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's event. The Qala actor looked dapper in a multi-color flared suit, which he paired with an embellished black jacket.

