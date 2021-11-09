Neetu Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor pose for a happy family PHOTO on Nitasha Nanda’s 52nd birthday

On Tuesday, November 9, the niece of Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda celebrated her 52nd birthday. On the special occasion, family members gathered together to raise a toast to mark her born day. Actors Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were also in attendance for the close-knit family get together. Veteran star Neetu took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of the celebration.

In the family photo shared by her, Neetu can be seen dazzling in an olive green attire that features stripe detailing on the sleeves. Meanwhile, the Raja Hindustani fame Karisma Kapoor attended her cousin’s birthday in a stunning printed jumpsuit. She rounded off her look with bold lips and hoop earrings. Meanwhile, hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail completed her chic look. In the photo, members of both the Kapoor and the Nanda families were seen sporting infectious smiles as the camera captures them.

Take a look at it here:

This comes just hours after Neetu shared an adorable photo of Nitasha Nanda alongside son Ranbir Kapoor to share sweet birthday greetings for the former. In the unseen photo, the trio was seen having a gala time together as the camera captured them. While sharing the adorable photo, Neetu hailed Nanda as ‘everyone’s favourite’.

Nitasha Nanda is also the best friend of business tycoon Anil Ambani’s wife Tina. To mark her BFFs birthday, Tina Ambani shared a special note for Nanda via social media. Taking to her Instagram profile, Tina wrote, “Full of love and warmth, a forever friend who's always there for the people in her life, beautiful inside and out, simply one of the best people I know. Happy birthday Tashu... I hope the year brings you as much happiness as you bring to the world.”

ALSO READ| Neetu Kapoor shares an UNSEEN PIC of son Ranbir Kapoor amid latter’s wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt