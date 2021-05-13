Neetu Kapoor on living separately & not with Ranbir or Riddhima: Don’t want them to be around, like my privacy

Neetu Kapoor says that she likes her privacy and does not want her children always roaming around her.

It’s been a year since late actor passed away. He was survived by and his two children— and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. And after his demise, the veteran actress is living all alone in her Mumbai home and does not have any problem. Initially, her daughter stayed with her for a year but then she had to leave as her husband was alone in Delhi. She had been a strong emotional supporter to her mother and shares a strong bond.

Talking about living alone, the veteran actress said that she has a habit of living that way and she likes it. “I love my children and I always tell them to stay in my heart but not in my head. I feel so stressed when they are around. I like my privacy and am used to living such a life. When my children went to study abroad I used to feel bad but then with time I understood this will happen. They will go one day,” she added.

Riddhima stays in Delhi with her husband and daughter while Ranbir Kapoor stays in another home with his rumoured girlfriend . He often comes to visit his mother. The actress also said that she wants her children to be busy with their work.

Recently, both mother and son had tested positive for COVID. On the work front, the timeless beauty has returned to acting and will be next seen in Jug Jug Jiyo directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, , and Kiara Advani.

