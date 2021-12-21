Neetu Kapoor looks forward to ‘maskless fearless 2022’ after COVID 19 and we can't agree more with her

The new year is around the corner and everyone is gearing up to welcome 2022 wholeheartedly. The last two years (2020 and 2021) have been quite difficult for everyone in more than one way. While the COVID 19 pandemic took over the nation, it went on to claim lakhs of lives and cooped us in our respective homes. Although life is coming back on track gradually, we all have our fingers crossed for the next year. Not just commoners but celebs are also hopeful for the new year to be better for everyone.

Amid this, Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful post giving a glimpse of her ‘crackled evenings’ with her loved ones and is wishing for a maskless 2022. In the pic, Neetu was seen posing with Rima Jain and the ladies were all smiles for the camera. She captioned the image as, “Few crackled evenings with some khaas yaar dost towards the end of 2021. Hopefully the next year is maskless fearless 2022 .. I just hope n pray it’s not 202Too” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor will soon be making a comeback on the big screen after eight years with Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli. Neetu had wrapped the shooting in November this year and wrote, “Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovely friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special”.