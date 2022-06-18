Neetu Kapoor looks radiant in a pink salwar suit in new PICS; Bahu Alia Bhatt REACTS

Neetu Kapoor has been on top of her social media game. The veteran actress is quite active on Instagram and often shares updates about her life with fans and followers. Every now and then, she posts pictures and videos, thus treating netizens to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier yesterday, Neetu Kapoor took to the photo-and-video sharing application yet again and posted a slew of photos. Bahu Alia Bhatt could not stop herself from reacting on them.

In the pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor, she can be seen looking gorgeous as she decks up in a pink salwar suit. Her hair was left open and she opted for a soft glam makeup look. She accessorized the look with a stunning statement necklace and a pair of earrings. The actress wrapped it up with a pair of heels. Neetu Kapoor struck several pretty poses, as the camera clicked her. As she shared the pictures, she captioned the post, “Always looking on the PINK side of life (pink flower emoji) (star emoji) (heart eye emoji)”.

As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments. Many celebs and fans reacted to her post, including her bahu Alia Bhatt. Alia too left a heart reaction on Neetu Kapoor’s post as she liked her photos.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Neetu Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo, which will mark her comeback to the silver screen after several years. Apart from her, the Raj A Mehta directorial also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the cinemas on the 24th of June. Neetu Kapoor also appears as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Nora Fatehi and Marji Pestonji.

