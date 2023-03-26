Neetu Kapoor loved THIS scene from Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is quite active on social media. She is often seen treating fans with unseen pictures on Instagram. On Sunday, she took to her handle and shared a video of her favourite scene from her son Ranbir Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film co-starring Shraddha Kapoor was released recently and it has been performing well at the box office.

Neetu Kapoor shares a scene from Ranbir Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Neetu, who is often seen cheering for his son, shared a scene of Ranbir in which he is seen explaining to Shraddha why he loves to live with his family. Ranbir's character Mickey starts off the conversation, "Mujhe pasand hai unke sath rahna. Mujhe unki zarurat, unhe jitni meri zarurat, usse zyada hai. Main kya karu mujhe bahut pyar mila hai unse. Har tarah ki freedom mili hai, sab kujh mila hai. Main khush rahta hu sabke sath. Main selfish hu. Main chahta hu jo pyar mujhe dadi se mila hai, wo mere bachcho ko meri ma se mile. Jo saath mujhe di se mila wo mere partner ko mile."

He continues, "I know aisi families hoti hai jaha bade log space nahi dete bachcho ko, unki personal lives khatam kardete hain. But trust me, meri aisi nahi hai. Utna jo pyar main tujhe depata hu, wo mujhe waha se milta hai. Us pyar ka source wo hain. Main unse door hounga to mujhe pata nahi mere pas tujhe kujh dene ke liye hoga bhi ya nahi. Aisa nahi hai ki main tere liye chand taare nahi tod ke lata. Lata, jab bhi main jata char aur tod ke lata. Ek ma ke liye, ek dadi ke liye, ek di ke liye aur ek chhoti ke liye. Mujhe yakeen hai ki mar aur dadi to tujhe dedeti. Dadi ye bolti main to marne hi wali hu kujh der main, ma ye bolti ki main kya karungi mere pas to bahut hain, tere papa ne bahut diye hain." Along with the video, Neetu wrote, "Love this scene/dialogue" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, helmed by Luv Ranjan, recently crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office. The film also starred Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in key roles. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha were also seen making special appearances.

