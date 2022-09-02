Neetu Kapoor misses late actor Rishi Kapoor as she seeks blessings from Lord Ganesha; Shares OLD pic

Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor’s love story was nothing short of a fairy tale. Their teen romance had transformed into a rock-solid relationship wherein the duo managed to face challenges that life threw at them with ease. One of the most iconic onscreen and off-screen pairs, the Amar Akbar Anthony stars touch many hearts till date. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Neetu Kapoor lost her husband Rishi Kapoor in April 2020 to cancer.

Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram Story

As the nation celebrates 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Bollywood biggies are also celebrating the festival with great pomp and show. On the special occasion, Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture of her beloved husband and late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor standing tall along with his immediate family in the frame.

The frame has Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara Sahni. In the Instagram story shared by Neetu Kapoor today, she chose to keep the frame in the vicinity while offering prayers to Bappa.

For the unversed, it’s been a year since Rishi left us for the heavenly abode in 2020. The sad demise of Kapoor senior sent shockwaves across the nation including his family, fans, and well-wishers.

The 'Bobby' actor battled Leukaemia (blood cancer) for two years before breathing his last at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on April 30.

The actor par excellence underwent treatment for it in New York for a year.

He is survived by his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and actor Ranbir Kapoor. During his tough times, Neetu stood like a rock behind him. The two shared a great bond and gave perfect couple goals.