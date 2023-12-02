Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor as Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal releases: ‘Wish Rishiji was here'

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal released in theatres yesterday, and the film has already set the box office on fire! Post the film’s release, netizens took over social media to laud Ranbir’s epic performance in the film, some even calling it his ‘career-best’. Now, Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to her social media and wrote that she wishes late Rishi Kapoor was here to see his son’s brilliant performance in Animal.

Neetu Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal releases

On Saturday morning, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal. In her caption, she simply wrote that she wished Rishi Kapoor was here. “Wish rishiji was here,” wrote Neetu, along with a golden star emoji.

In the picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir is seen sporting long hair with a beard. His hair is tied up halfway in a man bun. He looks intense in the still and has dark sunglasses on. Check out Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram story below.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. His death left a huge void in his family's, friends, and loved ones’ lives. Neetu Kapoor often shares lovely throwback pictures with Rishi Kapoor, remembering the special moments they shared in the past.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Animal release, the makers hosted a star-studded premiere of the film, which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and others. While exiting the theatre after watching Animal, Alia Bhatt was asked whether she liked the movie. Alia smiled and said, “Outstanding.” She then added, “khatarnaak, khatarnaak,” before leaving.

About Animal

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimrii, among others, The action thriller film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film portrays Ranbir as a violent man with a tumultuous relationship with his father.

It will be released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Animal Worldwide Opening Day Estimate: Ranbir Kapoor creates history with Rs 120 crore global start