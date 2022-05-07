Neetu Kapoor opens up about trolls attacking her after Rishi Kapoor's death

Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback into Bollywood after seven years with Raj Mehta's comedy-drama film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor, in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul. The actress, who lost her husband-actor Rishi Kapoor in 2020, often shares memories of him on social media. Now, in a recent chat with Film Companion, the actress revealed being trolled by social media users for 'enjoying' her life after Rishi's demise.

The Do Dooni Chaar actress said that she loves her followers and enjoys social media. She added that she blocks the ones who troll her. She said: "There are some who say things like her husband is dead and she is enjoying. They want to see that crying widow type you know there's some there's a section of people. This is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this is the way I will heal. There are some people that cry and heal. Some people do laugh and heal. I cannot forget my husband," added Neetu Kapoor.

Further adding, she said Rishi Kapoor will be with her and their children all her life. She said, "Even today when we meet for a meal half of the time we only discuss how we miss him." Neetu said that one can celebrate and remember the good times and miss him. Meanwhile, Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer.

