Neetu Kapoor opens up on how her life has changed after Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's marriage

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony, making it the biggest news of the year. Their dreamy wedding pictures made us all swoon and we are still not over them yet. Soon after their wedding, Alia and Ranbir went ahead with their busy schedules. Mother Neetu Kapoor was the happiest when the two lovers got hitched. Now, in a recent interview, Neetu shed light on how life has changed for her after her son and Alia’s marriage.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Neetu was asked about how her life has changed after Alia and Ranbir’s marriage. Neetu happily said, “I am the happiest, today. She has given him a lot of love and warmth. I see the change in him.” She emphasized that they look good together and that she is very happy that Alia came into their family. She added, “So, life has changed and I am very content. Woh tension hota hai na, shaadi nahin hui, shaadi nahi hui. Ab shaadi ho gayi!”

Talking about Alia and Ranbir’s intimate wedding, Neetu said, "It set an example to many. You don't have to do a big wedding where you should be happy. Else, hum doosre logon ko khush karne mein lag jaate hain.”

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. The movie is slated to make its theatrical release on June 24. Currently, the cast of the movie is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. It will mark Varun and Kiara’s second collaboration after their 2019 release Kalank. For the uninitiated, Kiara did a cameo in the movie.

Meanwhile, Kiara has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Shankar’s directorial RC 15 with Ram Charan and Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Varun is working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and will also be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya.

Also Read: Brahmastra: Neetu Kapoor finds trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer intriguing, says 'it's our film'