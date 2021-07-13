Neetu Kapoor opens up on joining ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ after Rishi Kapoor passed away & her bond with Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor said her bond with Ranbir Kapoor had strengthened more after she made comeback in the movies. Scroll further to read more.

has been making a comeback in the movies with a full-fledged role in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside , Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. The venture is being directed by Raj Mehta and produced by . Neetu has off late made a few appearances with in films like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, ‘Do Dooni Chaar’, and ‘Besharam’ amongst others. In a recent interview with Filmfare, she spoke about singing up for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ after Rishi Kapoor passed away. She also spoke about how her bond with has evolved after she made a comeback in the films as both of them are movie buffs.

Neetu Kapoor spoke about feeling anxious before Jug Jugg Jeeyo and said, “For me to agree to Jug Jugg Jeeyo took a lot because for the first time I didn’t have anyone with me. It was quite an experience. Also, my husband had passed away recently, so I was a bit shaken up inside. I needed something to make me feel stronger. I was anxious initially but gradually became used to the routine. And everybody made me feel better on the sets. Anil Kapoor, director Raj Mehta, Kiara (Advani), Varun (Dhawan), everyone was a pillar of strength. So, I relaxed after a few days. I’m glad I did the film.”

Speaking about her evolved bond with her son Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu said, “I’m a total movie buff. I can watch the worst movies. Now, I also discuss my forthcoming projects with him. It’s a better bond now, because now I am discussing myself. Earlier we were discussing other people. He also discusses his films with me when he wants to, though he makes his own decisions. But once in a while he also wants my take on the script. So, we have that relationship of movies, scripts, performances and now it’s become even better.”

Also Read| Neetu Kapoor will treat her future daughter in law like a queen, says daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Share your comment ×