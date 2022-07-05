Neetu Kapoor opts for all black as she gets clicked at the airport; PICS

Ever since the news of Neetu Kapoor ’s son and daughter-in-law Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy came out, soon to be Dadi is on cloud nine. Neetu is very active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures of her family members. Meanwhile, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress, was on Monday spotted at the airport. The veteran actress was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi while they clicked her.

Neetu opted for an all-black look as she wore a track suit kind of attire paired by a black sling bag and black shoes. Neetu had recently shared a beautiful black and white picture of her parents-in-law Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. In the photo, the couple can be seen seated together. Raj Kapoor could be seen wearing a suit, and the beautiful Krishna Raj Kapoor was seen wearing a saree. She also wore a stunning necklace. Sharing the photo, she captioned the post, “Their blessings (folded hands emoji) (red-heart emojis)”.

Have a look at the pictures:

Neetu’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor had recently spoke about his bond with mom Neetu Kapoor and revealed that the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress is taking acting classes at the age of 63. He further shared that his mother has started enjoying the process now.

The actress returned to the big screens with JugJugg Jeeyo and featured alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Raj Mehta, ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ revolves around two couples from two different generations and their post-marriage issues. “Though the key characters of both the films are two couples, the treatment and the story is in completely different space. ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu,” a source had told Pinkvilla. Also starring Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul, JugJugg Jeeyo released in the theatres on June 24.

The comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.