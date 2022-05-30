Neetu Kapoor on paparazzo demanding reception for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: I'll host a special party for him

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony, which was attended only by close friends and family. A few days after Ranbir and Alia's wedding, paparazzo Viral Bhayani expressed his disappointment over the couple not having a wedding reception. He also said that they did ‘nothing’ for photographers. Now, Neetu Kapoor, in a recent chat with India Today, reacted to the paparazzo asking for a reception for Ranbir and Alia.

Neetu said that she wants to have a social reception for Viral Bhayani. Further, she added: "I don’t like it when anyone is upset. I will host a special reception only for him and have him on stage also, but I don’t want him to be unhappy. This was just a quick wedding and hence we couldn’t do much. If it was left to me, I would have done it with grandeur and called everyone."

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which marks her comeback to the Bollywood industry after the 2013 film, Besharam, which featured her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. Now, talking about the film, she said that it has been amazing and she is having fun. Neetu said that she has never done something like this before, so for her, everything is new. "It is like starting again, a new beginning. I have not done this in such a long time, so I am enjoying myself. My movie is releasing next month, which I am very excited about. I hope people like me and I am good enough. I am feeling the jitters,” said Neetu.

Apart from Neetu, JugJugg Jeeyo also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

