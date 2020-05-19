Neetu Kapoor pens an emotional note as she shares a throwback PIC with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor & Riddhima

Neetu Kapoor has shared an emotional note along with a throwback picture which shows late Rishi Kapoor posing together with the rest of his family members. Check out her Instagram post.

Veteran actor passed away on 30th April 2020 leaving many of his fans, well-wishers, and loved ones in utter shock and grief. His death came as a huge shock for everyone in the Bollywood film industry who were still trying to recuperate from the loss of another actor Irrfan Khan who had passed away just a day earlier. Rishi Ji’s wife and daughter Riddhima have been trying to keep his memories alive by sharing them on social media.

Riddhima has been sharing throwback pictures of the late actor daily on her personal handle. Neetu Kapoor has also shared another memorable picture a few hours back thereby remembering him. The legendary actor is seen posing happily with his wife, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara in this picture. Rishi Kapoor steals the limelight with his beaming smile as he is seen clad in a blue t-shirt and track pants in the picture.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Neetu Kapoor has also penned down an emotional note along with the post that reads, “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is,” a fact that all of us will agree with. Talking about Rishi Kapoor, his last performance will be in the yet-to-be-released movie Sharmaji Namkeen which also features Juhi Chawla as the female lead. As revealed by the makers, it will be completed by using advanced VFX technology and released into the theatres as a final tribute to the great actor.

