Neetu Kapoor pens a heartfelt note for the hospital treating Rishi Kapoor during his battle with cancer

Rishi Kapoor was seeking treatment at Sir HN Reliance Hospital before he passed away on April 30. Neetu Kapoor has penned a note of gratitude towards the hospital.

The Kapoor family has had a rough few days, especially , and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, as they mourn 's death. The legendary actor passed away on April 30. The Kapoor Khandaan confirmed that he was battling leukemia and succumbed to the disease. The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Hospital where he breathed his last. The actor was seeking treatment in New York, USA before he returned to India last year. The news of his death has left a void in the industry.

As Neetu brings herself together and gets a sense of surroundings, she took to Instagram to thank the hospital for constantly working towards Rishi's treatment. Sharing two monochrome photos of the actor, one featuring herself, Neetu thanked the doctors at the hospital for their efforts. She thanked the doctors, brothers and nurses, headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani, who treated Rishi.

"As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart.." she wrote.

On Sunday evening, Ranbir, Neetu, , Riddhima and Ayan Mukerji were snapped at Mumbai's Banganga Tank where they immersed Rishi's ashes. Check out the photos of the ceremony here: Ranbir Kapoor immerses dad Rishi Kapoor's ashes as mum Neetu, Riddhima, Alia Bhatt stand by his side

