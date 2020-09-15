Neetu Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for ‘lil girl’ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; Wishes her ‘happy big 40 cuteness’

On daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s 40th birthday, Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful picture with the birthday girl and wrote a heartwarming message for her.

It’s Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's 40th birthday today and the lady has started her special day with a bang. She began the celebrations of her big day with her family including mom , brother , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others. Undoubtedly, her family made sure to make Riddhima's big day special for her. Besides, the birthday girl has been inundated with best wishes from her fans and friends on social media as well. Amid this, Neetu Kapoor also took to Instagram to shower birthday love on her darling daughter.

Neetu shared a beautiful picture from Riddhima's midnight birthday celebrations. In the picture, the birthday girl looked stunning in her black off-shoulder outfit as she was seen sitting in her mommy's lap. While the picture made us go aww, Neetu captioned the image as "In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost ) cannot be another like her. happy big 40 cuteness."

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's special post for daughter Riddhima's birthday:

Overwhelmed with mommy Neetu's gesture, Riddhima commented on the post and the wrote, "Love you the moistest maa". Interestingly, Riddhima also shared the same picture on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Love and only love" followed by a heart emoticon.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir & others join Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for her birthday celebration

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×