Neetu Kapoor posts throwback video of Samara giving advice on exercising; Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan reacts

Neetu Kapoor has taken to her Instagram handle to share a sweet throwback video of her granddaughter Samara Sahni wherein the little lady can be seen giving advice on exercising.

loves to keep her fans entertained by sharing interesting posts on her social media handle. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. On the other hand, with her amazing sartorial choices, looks and amazing fitness level, she always makes sure to prove that ‘age is just a number’. Now on Saturday, Neetu has taken to her Instagram handle to share a cute throwback video of her granddaughter Samara Sahni wherein the ‘lil patootie’ can be seen giving advice on exercising.

Neetu has also mentioned in the caption that the video had been captured when Samara visited her ‘nana’ late actor in NYC. In the video, Samara can be heard saying, “Today I am going to talk about fitness. So, if you want to be healthy, you should do lots of exercises and stop eating junk food because it affects your teeth and makes you really fat and you fall sick. So, stop eating junk food. And if you exercise, it releases endorphins, which makes you happy. So stop eating junk food and exercise.” The video of Neetu Kapoor’s granddaughter Samara is indeed adorable.

Soon after the veteran actress posted the video, several dropped sweet comments on her post. ’s mother, actress Soni Razdan also commented on her post; she wrote, “Love it! And really need the advice too,” followed with a few emojis. Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a few heart emojis on the same.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s latest post here:

Earlier, Neetu took to her Instagram handle to share her tip to beat anxiety. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a picture that shows a glass filled with water, star anise and bay leaf. Neetu captioned it as, 'After Chia seeds for two weeks, now star anise and bay leaf (good for anxiety)'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with Raj Mehta’s romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

