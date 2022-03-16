Neetu Kapoor presents a new poster of Sharmaji Namkeen feat late Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla & others

Although Rishi Kapoor is no longer with us, his memories will stay with all his fans and film lovers forever. It was always a visual treat for his fans to watch the late actor on the silver screen. Well, that dream of millions of fans to see him on their screens is soon going to get fulfilled as his last film Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to release. The late actor was shooting for this film when he passed away. However, then actor Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to finish the film. Today a video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about this film had been released and now ahead of the release of the trailer tomorrow, Neetu Kapoor shared a brand new poster of the movie.

In the poster that Neetu Kapoor shared, we can see late Rishi Kapoor curiously looking from behind a wall. He can be seen in his Sharmaji getup. A checks sweater over a white shirt and an apron. In the poster below we can see Juhi Chawla dancing and enjoying with her girl gang. Even Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to share this poster and wrote, “Jab zindagi khatti meethi si ho jaye, toh usse thoda namkeen banana padhta hai #SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, trailer out tomorrow @primevideoin.”

Take a look:

Earlier today in the video that Farhan Akhtar shared, Ranbir Kapoor shared a heartwarming message to fans and said, ‘The show must go on.’ In the video, Ranbir urged fans to watch his father’s movie and revealed that the trailer will be released tomorrow. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, Sharmaji Namkeen will also star Juhi Chawla in a key role.

