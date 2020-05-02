Neetu Kapoor raises a toast to hubby Rishi Kapoor as the late actor posed for his wife in a THROWBACK photo

Neetu Kapoor shares a cheerful photo of Rishi Kapoor as she raises a final toast to her late husband; Writes, ‘End of our story’

After a prolonged battle with cancer, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020 at a hospital in Mumbai. A day earlier, was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathing issues, and during his last hours, and son stood by his side. Post his demise, Bollywood was shattered and actors took to social media to pen heartfelt notes remembering Rishi and his persona. From Amitabh Bachchan, , , to , , and others, Indian cinema witnessed a huge loss.

When, Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment in New York, Neetu Kapoor used to make sure to update all of Rishi’s fans with his photos, and videos, and now, as the actor bid adieu to the world, Neetu Kapoor raised a final toast to her husband as she shared a photo of the late actor raising a toast while flashing his smile, and alongside the photo, Neetu wrote, “End of our story..” Well, if you ask us, we feel that Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s love story will be cherished and celebrated across generations as the two mesmerized their fans with their magic, both on screen and off screen.

Post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, the family released an official statement confirming the news of his demise and the note read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.” For all those who don’t know, back in 2018, Rishi Kapoor had gone to New York for cancer treatment and during his stay in NYC, Bollywood actors such as , , Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, among others, visited him.

Check out Rishi Kapoor's photo as Neetu Kapoor raises a final toast to the actor

