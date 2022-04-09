Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor getting admired in the industry: That's my upbringing, I feel proud

Neetu Kapoor shares a sweet bond with his son Ranbir Kapoor. They are inseparable. Neetu never misses a chance to showcase her love for her beloved son. On the other hand, Ranbir also enjoys a massive fan following on social media since his debut in the 2007 film Saawariya. There is no doubt that he is getting admired in the entertainment industry as well. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu Kapoor opened up on Ranbir Kapoor enjoying admiration in the industry.

She said, “I feel really proud…to be a good human being is what I feel proud of. This is what I have contributed to him, that’s my upbringing. So, I feel really happy when someone says he is a good human being… My children got a good upbringing. They respect elders, are nice to people, and do not hurt anyone. My husband may be rash in talking but he was a good human being.”

Neetu further added that her late husband Rishi Kapoor is the one who taught my children sanskaar” She said, “Even Raj Kapoor was a really down-to-earth man. My children have seen their father and grandfather being so respectful. So, respect for a man is very necessary.”

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie will hit theatres on June 24 this year.

In the other news, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities will start on the 13th of April.

