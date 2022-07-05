Neetu Kapoor REACTS as paparazzi ask if she’s off to meet ‘bahu’ Alia Bhatt in London & request her for sweets

Neetu Kapoor has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, she is set to become a dadi soon. Yes! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who had tied the knot in April this year, are expecting their first child. The big announcement was made by Alia on social media as she shared a pic from her scan. Ever since then, the soon to be parents are being showered with immense love and blessings. Interestingly, Neetu, who is excited about becoming a dadi, was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport as she was heading to London.

In the video, the veteran actress was spotted wearing an all black comfy outfit. As she was spotted at the airport, the paps quizzed her if she was heading to London to meet her ‘bahurani’ Alia Bhatt. To this, Neetu responded that she is flying to London to meet her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. When asked about Alia, Neetu revealed that the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is probably away for a shoot. Later, the paps requested Neetu to bring sweets to which she responded with a smile.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neetu is currently basking in the success of her recent release JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Besides, she was also seen rooting for Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Shamshera which will mark his return to the screens after four years. Talking about Alia, the soon to be mommy is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will mark her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, the movie is slated to release on September 9, 2022.