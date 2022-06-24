Neetu Kapoor recalls being drunk while taking pheras at her wedding; Reveals both her & Rishi Kapoor fainted

After a long wait, the much-talked about JugJugg Jeeyo has finally hit the theatres today. The star cast of the film Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor were on a promotional spree for the past couple of weeks. These celebs did not leave any stones unturned to promote the film and today, is it finally out. Well, in a recent interview with influencer Dolly Singh for Swiggy, these four stars sat down for a fun chat and Neetu recalled the time of her wedding with Rishi Kapoor and revealed that they both fainted at their wedding.

Yes! You heard that right. It all began when Dolly Singh asked them if will they be attending their ex’s wedding if they were invited. To this, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor recalled incidents from their wedding. Anil joked and said that he himself was not present at his wedding. He said that there were so less people that he had to find himself. Neetu Kapoor on the other hand revealed that there were around 5000 people at her wedding. The veteran actress also added that there were pickpocketers at their wedding who gifted the couple rocks and slippers. She also added that the crowd left her and Rishi quite uncomfortable and they both fainted. “I fainted because there were too many people, and my husband was petrified of crowds, so before getting on to the horse he fainted. So he was having brandy. I was having brandy. So that's how our wedding was, I was drunk when I was taking the pheras,” quipped Neetu.

To note, JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios, and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film was released today and it has already been getting a great response.

