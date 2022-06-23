Neetu Kapoor recalls a funny incident when Rishi Kapoor called Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt 'velle log'

Neetu Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy-drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, which is slated to release on June 24, 2022. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor alongside Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. Recently, the actress recalled a funny incident during the time her late husband-actor Rishi Kapoor underwent treatment for cancer in the United States.

Neetu Kapoor revealed that back in the days and told India Today, "When my husband was in the hospital, I, Ranbir (Kapoor) and Alia (Bhatt) would sit all day long in the ICU because he was not well. Once my husband looked at them, he said 'tum kitne velle log ho, saara din baithe rehte ho'. He was telling this to Alia and Ranbir." Further, she also talked about how Rishi wanted Ranbir and Alia to tie the knot when he was in the hospital. To note, the duo got married this year on April 14th in an intimate ceremony at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Remembering her husband, Neetu said, "He is just blessing me and his hand is over me. He will always be there." The actress added that all the love that she has been receiving from everyone around her is because of him. He wants her to be happy and that's why she got a beautiful daughter-in-law like Alia. "I couldn't have asked for anyone better. She is so lovely. It is all his blessings. He wanted them to get married when he was in the hospital. He was like 'ab kar lo yaar shaadi'," Neetu said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Neetu will also be making her OTT debut soon and will be seen in a web show.

