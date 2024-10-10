Neetu Kapoor recalls Rekha praying for Rishi Kapoor’s long life after his cancer treatment: ‘Meri umar bhi chhote sarkar ko…’

Rekha, celebrating her birthday today, is known not only for her brilliant performances but also as an epitome of perseverance and resilience. Recently, her close friend Neetu Kapoor shared a touching moment, revealing that Rekha had sent ‘duas’ for Rishi Kapoor’s long life on her birthday, following his cancer treatment. Her heartfelt wish, "Meri umar bhi chhote sarkar ko lag jaaye" (May my years be added to his life), moved everyone, showcasing her deep affection for the Kapoor family.

In a candid conversation with Filmfare, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt memory of Rekha's touching gesture during Rishi Kapoor's recovery from cancer. After Rishi returned from his treatment in New York, Neetu and a group of friends went on a trip to Capri. While walking down the street, Rekha called to check on Rishi’s health. What made the moment even more poignant was that it was Rekha's own birthday, yet her thoughts were focused on Rishi’s well-being.

Neetu revealed, "She asked after my husband’s health. It was her birthday that day and she said, 'Meri umar bhi chhote sarkar ko lag jaaye'. (May my years be added to his life). She would call my husband Chhote Sarkar. Everyone was so moved that on her birthday, she was sending duas of a long life for my husband."

Neetu Kapoor also shared an interesting insight about her relationship with Rekha and Rishi. During their dating days, Rishi wasn’t particularly fond of Rekha, but that changed after their marriage. Neetu recalled that they eventually worked together on Azaad Desh Ke Ghulam in 1990, and Rishi would often invite Rekha over for dinner, encouraging her not to stay home. Despite his invitations, Rekha would come over on her own terms, showcasing her independent spirit. She further revealed that the Silsila actress has a special fondness for Ranbir, Riddhima, and her granddaughters.

Rekha’s journey in the film industry began as early as age three, and by 1969, she made her Hindi film debut with Saawan Bhadon. However, it was her standout performance in Ghar that truly marked a turning point, earning widespread critical acclaim. Over the years, Rekha’s legacy has been shaped not only by her captivating performances but also by her resilience in gracefully overcoming the hurdles and controversies that have accompanied her illustrious Bollywood career.

