Neetu Kapoor recalls Rishi Kapoor on death anniversary, says losing him 'was painful'; Riddhima remembers papa

It has been two years since the heartbreaking demise of legendary star Rishi Kapoor and his void continues to remain in the hearts of his loved ones, fans and friends. On his second death anniversary, his wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to remember him in emotional posts. Neetu, who has been a part of a dance reality show as a judge, shared a video of getting emotional on stage as she remembered her partner of 45 years. She said that it was 'difficult and painful' losing him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu recalled her late husband Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "Today is two years since rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television heldped me achieve that rishiji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever." In the video, she is seen getting emotional and sharing that everyone she meets, has a story related to Rishi Kapoor and it reminds her of him a lot.

Riddhima, on the other hand, shared an endearing childhood snap with her Papa as she recalled him on his second death anniversary. In the childhood photo, a young Rishi Kapoor could be seen holding his baby girl Riddhima in his arms. Sharing the photo, Riddhima captioned it with one word, 'Papa', and a heart.

Have a look at Neetu and Riddhima's posts for late Rishi Kapoor:

Neetu Kapoor, in several interviews, has revealed how after late Rishi Kapoor's demise, her kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima encouraged her to get back to work. She shared that they gave her confidence to return to sets and work again after Rishi Kapoor passed away.

For those unaware, Rishi Kapoor battled cancer for over 2 years and was being treated in New York for it. He had returned to India in 2019 and had resumed work. However, his health deteriorated in 2020 and he passed away on April 29, 2020. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was released posthumously on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

