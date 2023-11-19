Neetu Kapoor remembers husband Rishi Kapoor while watching Ind vs Aus World Cup final; says, 'Miss him'

November 19, 2023, marks the high-voltage Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia. The match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Satidum in Ahmedabad. The entire nation is glued to the TV screens as Team India gives a tough fight to Australia, wishing to see India lifting the trophy again after 12 years. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the final match. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming message as she remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor while watching the final match.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor during Ind vs Aus match

A while ago, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her enjoying the India vs Australia final match. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Watching todays match with Rishi Ji would have been so electrifying !!! Miss him (heart emoji)." Have a look:

Neetu Kapoor's work front

From her debut movie until Besharam in the year 2013, Neetu Kapoor has been winning our hearts delivering nuanced performances. However, post the movie that also starred her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, she took a sabbatical from acting. But she resumed work and was once again seen on the big screen in Raj Mehta’s family comedy-drama film Jugjugg Jeeyo in 2022. She is currently filming for her project titled Letters To Mr Khanna.

