Neetu Kapoor remembers Krishna Raj Kapoor on her death anniversary; Says ‘Miss you mom’

It is ’s mother Krishna Raj Kapoor’s third death anniversary today. The lady had breathed her last at the age of 87 in 2018 due to a cardiac arrest and it left the entire Kapoor clan heartbroken. And while it’s been three years since Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away and the Kapoors continue to miss her presence. Interestingly, on her third death anniversary today, , who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram story and penned a sweet note for Krishna Raj Kapoor.

The veteran actress shared a throwback picture with her mother in law wherein the Kapoor ladies were seen posing for a quick selfie at a party. While Neetu looked stunning flashing her flawless smile, Krishna Raj Kapoor looked beautiful in her black embroidered outfit. In the caption, Neetu wrote about how much she misses her. She captioned it, “Miss you mom… You were the best”. On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a beautiful pic wherein she was posing with Krishna Raj Kapoor, Neetu, and Rima Jain.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post for Krishna Raj Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Neetu along with her son and his ladylove was seen making the headlines after they were papped at their new under construction abode of late in the city. The house has been named after Krishna Raj Kapoor and Neetu, Ranbir and Alia are often seen visiting the house to check on the construction progress.