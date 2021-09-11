Neetu Kapoor remembers late Rishi Kapoor amid Ganpati festivities with THIS throwback pic

The entire nation is immersed in celebrations since Friday to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. On Ganesh Chaturthi, several celebs welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes and shared photos on social media. Amid this, remembered the late with a throwback photo from one of the previous year's celebrations at their home. The late actor was extremely fond of the festival and till RK Studios was owned by the Kapoor family, Ganesh Chaturthi was a big celebration for them.

Now this year, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share an unseen throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor in which he is seen welcoming Bappa into his home. In the photo, we can see Rishi Kapoor holding Lord Ganesha's idol in his hands while sitting in his car. The late actor could be seen smiling away amid the festivities in the throwback photo. Remembering the good old times of celebrations of the festival, Neetu shared the photos with fans. Sharing it, she hoped that late Rishi Kapoor would be celebrating it in the heavens above. She wrote, "Celebrating in heaven."

Take a look:

On Friday, Neetu Kapoor also had taken to her Instagram story to wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor has been in the headlines owing to her recent appearance on Kapil Sharma's show with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. On the show, she revealed several anecdotes related to son Ranbir, and the late Rishi Kapoor as well.

Neetu is also gearing up for her comeback in Jug Jugg Jeeyo also starring Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions. It has been shot in several locations including Chandigarh.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Neetu Kapoor to feature in the next promo of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei?