Neetu Kapoor remembers parents-in-law Raj Kapoor & Krishna Raj Kapoor’s blessings, shares vintage PIC

Neetu Kapoor loves to keep her social media game on point. The veteran actress is quite active on her Instagram space and she often posts candid and stunning pictures of her family and herself every now and then, while her fans keep coming back for more. Every now and then, Neetu Kapoor would also post unseen, vintage photos of the Kapoor Khandaan, leaving her followers in awe and excited. Keeping up with the trajectory, a few hours back, she yet again took to the ‘gram and shared an unseen photo of the showman of India, Raj Kapoor, and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor.

A few hours back, Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful black and white picture of her parents-in-law Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. In the photo, the couple can be seen seated together. Raj Kapoor could be seen wearing a suit, and the beautiful Krishna Raj Kapoor was seen wearing a saree. She also wore a stunning necklace. Sharing the photo, she captioned the post, “Their blessings (folded hands emoji) (red-heart emojis)”.

As soon as she shared the photo, the fans and followers flooded the post with likes and comments.

Take a look:

Recently, In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Neetu Kapoor stated that she had an ‘outstanding’ relationship with her mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. She expressed that she misses her MIL the ‘maximum’, even more than she misses her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor. She said, “Someone was asking me, how I managed to have such a good relationship with my mother-in-law. Today I miss my mother-in-law the maximum. I miss her more than my husband.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor made her comeback to the silver screen with the recently released family comedy, JugJugg Jeeyo. She featured alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. She is also featuring as a judge alongside Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji on Dance Deewane Juniors.

