Neetu Kapoor remembers Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor with a throwback Holi celebration video

It’s Holi today and the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts extending wishes on this festival of colours. In fact, several celebs have also taken to social media to give a glimpse of their Holi celebrations this years. Amid this, Neetu Kapoor took social media by storm as she had shared a beautiful throwback video from one of late Raj Kapoor’s famous Holi parties and remembered Rishi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and other late members of the Kapoor clan.

For the uninitiated, Raj Kapoor was known for hosting some wild Holi parties and Neetu's post took the fans down the memory lane to relive the moments. The video began with some men being thrown in a small pool of coloured water. Raj Kapoor was seen enjoying the festival with Krishna Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Neila Devi and other family members. Interestingly, Neetu was also spotted in the video wherein she was seen holding little Ranbir Kapoor in her arms. On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor was also spotted in the video as he was enjoying the party. The video also had a voiceover of Raj Kapoor. Sharing the video, Neetu wrote, “When we were complete when there was love warmth. Happy holi”.

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s post here:

To note, ever since Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in April 2020, Neetu is often seen sharing heartfelt posts for the late actor. In fact, as the makers of Rishi’s swansong Sharmaji Namkeen had shared the trailer of the movie recently, Neetu was all hearts for the same.

