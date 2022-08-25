Neetu Kapoor remembers Rajiv Kapoor on his birth anniversary; Shares PIC with Rishi and Randhir Kapoor

Rajiv Kapoor made his debut in 1983 with the film Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He played the lead role in the blockbuster hit movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili which was released in 1985. Some of his other notable works are Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He was last seen in the 1990 movie Zimmedar as an actor. The actor, who passed away on February 9 due to a cardiac arrest, was remembered by Neetu Kapoor on the occasion of his birth anniversary today.

Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Rajiv Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Babita Kapoor on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress wrote: "In remembrance Rajiv Kapoor," she added alongside a red heart emoji. Rajiv, a film producer, and director was the youngest son of the legendary Raj Kapoor among three brothers and two sisters- Randhir, Rishi, Ritu Nanda, and Rima.

Check out Neetu Kapoor's tribute to Rajiv Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Rajiv Kapoor made his comeback after a long hiatus of 30 years with the film Toolsidas Junior. The film was directed by Mridul Mahendra, who based it on his own life and childhood. Produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films along with Ashutosh Gowariker in his first production venture under Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, which was posthumously released on May 21, 2022.

It also starred Sanjay Dutt, Dalip Tahil and debutante Varun Buddhadev in the lead roles with Ankur Vikal, Chinmai Chandrashuh, Tasveer Kamil, and Sara Arjun playing supporting roles. At the 68th National Film Awards, Toolsidas Junior also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

On the work front, Neetu was last seen in Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

