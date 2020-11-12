Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor ahead of Jug Jug Jiyo shoot; Thanks Ranbir, Riddhima for encouraging her

Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli were snapped before they could take off to Chandigarh for Jug Jug Jiyo.

As Bollywood resumes to filming amid the new normal, actors and crew members are stepping out of their homes and leaving the city to shoot outdoors. One such team which left the city limits on Thursday were , Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli. Neetu even gave her fans a special glimpse as she shared a group picture just before they could take off for Chandigarh.

If you have been wondering which is the film in question, it is Raj Mehta’s comedy caper Jug Jug Jiyo. The director, who last December delivered the comedy hit Good Newwz, will direct this talented cast which will see veteran actors Neetu and Anil come together on screen for the first time.

While sharing the group picture, Neetu admitted that she is quite nervous to step out during such times but revealed that son and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were the driving forces behind her decision. Neetu also remembered her husband on this special day.

Her caption for the photo read, "My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo. P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture."

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's latest photo with the cast of Jug Jug Jiyo below:

