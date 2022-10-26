Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor; Joins dots between Amar Akbar Anthony and the UK politics
Neetu Kapoor remembers her film Amar Akbar Anthony and has something to say.
It has been over 45 years since the film Amar Akbar Anthony, first hit the theatres. Directed by Manmohan Desai, the film features prominent actors namely Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna in lead roles alongside female leads Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, and Neetu Kapoor. At that time, this film was a massive hit at the box office owing to its crisp storyline and powerful performances. For those unaware, the plot focuses on three brothers, who were separated in childhood and later adopted by families of different faiths: Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity.
However, no matter how many years pass by, some memories always stay in our hearts. And this is one such film for Neetu Kapoor. In the film, Neetu is romancing Rishi Kapoor.
Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Story
In the latest development, actress Neetu Kapoor has equated the newly appointed Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak with her film Amar Akbar Anthony. This is how.
Neetu wrote, “Rishi raj” Sunak (getting cheap thrills with his name). She further wrote, “Amar, Akbar and Anthony plot! A Muslim mayor of London, a Hindu Prime Minister, and a Christian King. How is thatttt!”
About the UK's political developments
For those who are unaware of the UK’s political scenario, we have got a bit of information for you in a simplified manner. Rishi Sunak last Tuesday became the UK's third prime minister of the year. He is the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK and is a Hindu by religion. The region's King is honourable King Charles III, a Christian. And Sadiq Khan is London Mayor who is a Muslim.
Though Neetu Kapoor has highlighted a significant connection of the movie with the UK’s politics, we cannot ignore that Neetu is missing Rishi Kapoor behind her smile. However, times are changing now and for the better.
Soon Neetu will become a grandmother as her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt is expecting a baby by the end of this year. We hope for the best for the family.
