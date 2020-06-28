  1. Home
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor in latest post, says 'we all have a battled to fight in our heads'

Ahead of Rishi Kapoor's two-month death anniversary, wife Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to remember her husband and shared a heartfelt post.
20055 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2020 11:11 am
It will soon be two months since veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away. And ahead of his two-month death anniversary, wife Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to remember the actor. Neetu shared a heartfelt picture of her and Rishi from a function. While she can be sitting on the chair, Rishi can be seen standing next to her. Neetu reflected on mental health in her caption. 

She wrote, "Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth." 

Take a look: 

Recently, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni conducted an Ask me session on Instagram where she answered questions about her fitness routine, family members and her mom. A fan inquired about Neetu Singh's health and Riddhima responded saying, "We derive strength from each other- we are well" followed by a heart emoji. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

