Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as Mera Naam Joker turns 50: Today would've been his 50 years in industry

Late Rishi Kapoor debuted in Bollywood as a child artist in Mera Naam Joker. As the film completes 50 years today, Neetu Kapoor went down memory lane and remembered her late husband's 50-year long career in Bollywood.

A film that is considered among the classics of Hindi cinema, Mera Naam Joker clocks in 50 years today. The Raj Kapoor starrer is remembered for various reasons and one of them is special for fans. With Mera Naam Joker, the late Rishi Kapoor made his debut as a leading man and he played a child version of Raj Kapoor's character in it. Today, as the film clocks in 50 years, remembered her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor and shared how it would have been his 50 years in Bollywood today.

Sharing a post on social media, Neetu Kapoor dropped a collage of photos of the late actor and his journey over the span of 50 years. With it, she remembered him and his debut role in films as his first flick clocked 50 years today. In the first film, Rishi Kapoor played the adolescent version of Raj Kapoor who falls in love with his teacher essayed by Simi Garewal. The film was a blockbuster and is considered one of the masterpieces of Hindi cinema.

Sharing the post, Neetu wrote, "Mera naam joker released on 18th dec. 1970 .. today would have been his 50 years in the indian film industry #rishikapoor." As soon as Neetu shared the post, fans started remembering the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and his legacy of 50 years in the comments.

The film earned late Rishi Kapoor his first National Film Award for Best Child Artist. Everyone fell in love with the blue-eyed boy played by the late Rishi Kapoor in the Raj Kapoor starrer classic film. The actor left for the heavenly abode this year on April 30, 2020, after battling Cancer for 2 years. His last on screen performance was in the film, The Body with Emraan Hashmi.

