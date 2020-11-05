  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as she shares family pic on Karwa Chauth; Says ‘Miss you Kapoor sahab’

Neetu Kapoor often shares heartfelt posts for Rishi Kapoor on social media and it leaves the fans emotional.
30529 reads Mumbai
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as she shares family pic on Karwa Chauth; Says ‘Miss you Kapoor sahab’Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as she shares family pic on Karwa Chauth; Says ‘Miss you Kapoor sahab’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been over six months since Rishi Kapoor breathed his last and left the nation with an unfillable void. His massive fan following has been missing his presence and often share beautiful throwback video and pics of the late actor on social media. Needless to say, it has been a difficult time for Rishi’s family including wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In fact, Neetu often shares beautiful posts remember the veteran actor, expressing how much she has been missing him.

However, her recent post for Rishi Kapoor left us with a teary eyed. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the entire Kapoor family had come together to celebrate the festival. Neetu also shared a picture for this fam jam which included her posting with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima, Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and others. While Rishi was no longer a part of this family picture, Neetu was certainly missing his presence. Sharing this picture, Neetu captioned the picture as, “Karva Chauth with family. miss you Kapoor sahab.”

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post remembering Rishi Kapoor:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karva chauth with family miss you kapoor sahab

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 this year after a long battle with leukemia, a type of blood cancer. The veteran actor was diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2018 following which he had flown to New York for medical treatment along with Neetu. The couple had returned to Mumbai in September 2019 after almost a year of cancer treatment.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar & others gather for family dinner amid Karwa Chauth celebration; PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

You may like these
Neetu Kapoor showers birthday love on hubby Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain; Calls her the best
Happy Birthday Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: 5 times Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor’s daughter proved she’s a mom’s girl
Rishi Kapoor's mural adorns Mumbai's bylane in all its glory as artists pay tribute to legendary actor
Rishi Kapoor’s son in law Bharat misses him on his birth anniversary with sweet memory of him, Riddhima, Neetu
Neetu Kapoor’s selfie with Riddhima & Samara has a message for Rishi Kapoor & internet is all hearts
Rishi Kapoor holding onto granddaughter's hand in a throwback photo with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima is pure gold
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement