Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as she shares family pic on Karwa Chauth; Says ‘Miss you Kapoor sahab’

Neetu Kapoor often shares heartfelt posts for Rishi Kapoor on social media and it leaves the fans emotional.

It has been over six months since breathed his last and left the nation with an unfillable void. His massive fan following has been missing his presence and often share beautiful throwback video and pics of the late actor on social media. Needless to say, it has been a difficult time for Rishi’s family including wife , son and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In fact, Neetu often shares beautiful posts remember the veteran actor, expressing how much she has been missing him.

However, her recent post for Rishi Kapoor left us with a teary eyed. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the entire Kapoor family had come together to celebrate the festival. Neetu also shared a picture for this fam jam which included her posting with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima, Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and others. While Rishi was no longer a part of this family picture, Neetu was certainly missing his presence. Sharing this picture, Neetu captioned the picture as, “Karva Chauth with family. miss you Kapoor sahab.”

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post remembering Rishi Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 this year after a long battle with leukemia, a type of blood cancer. The veteran actor was diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2018 following which he had flown to New York for medical treatment along with Neetu. The couple had returned to Mumbai in September 2019 after almost a year of cancer treatment.

Credits :Neetu Kapoor Instagram

